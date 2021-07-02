Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Trading Up 2.6%

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) was up 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.28 and last traded at $21.23. Approximately 1,659 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,527,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SUMO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.36.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 1,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $1,117,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,194 shares of company stock worth $8,196,474 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

