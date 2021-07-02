Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited is an investment holding company. The Company is engaged in the development of and investment in properties for sale and rent, hotel operation, telecommunications, transportation, infrastructure and logistics. Its segments include Property sales, Property rental, Hotel operation, Telecommunications, Transport infrastructure and logistics, and other businesses. The Property sales and Property rental segments operate in Hong Kong, Mainland China and Singapore. Its Property development for sale business includes land acquisition, project planning, sales and marketing, and property management. It builds leases and manages a range of commercial projects in both core and decentralized areas that provide office and retail space to tenants. It has a portfolio of hotels, serviced suites and residences. Its other businesses include property management, construction, mortgage and other loan financing, data center facilities and department store. “

OTCMKTS:SUHJY opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.35. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.59.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

