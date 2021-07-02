Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. cut its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,687,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,863 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $85,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLF. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 196,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.10.

SLF traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $51.61. 6,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,998. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.54 and a 12-month high of $55.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 8.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4487 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

