Sun (New) Market Capitalization Achieves $101.74 Million (SUN)

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. Sun (New) has a market capitalization of $101.74 million and $10.53 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sun (New) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sun (New) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001931 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00045438 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00053631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Sun (New) Coin Profile

Sun (New) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sun (New) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sun (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sun (New) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sun (New) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.