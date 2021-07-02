Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$46.00 at UBS Group

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.93% from the company’s previous close.
SU has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.08.
SU stock opened at C$29.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$44.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,649.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.28 and a 1-year high of C$31.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$28.72.
In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 17,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at C$2,217,191.41.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
