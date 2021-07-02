Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$46.00 at UBS Group

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.93% from the company’s previous close.

SU has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.08.

SU stock opened at C$29.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$44.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,649.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.28 and a 1-year high of C$31.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$28.72.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.90 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.6800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 17,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

