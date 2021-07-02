Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Sunstone Hotel Investors posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. The business had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

In other news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.35. The company had a trading volume of 10,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

