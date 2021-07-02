SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Trading Up 25.2% Over Last Week

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, SuperLauncher has traded up 25.2% against the dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $73,327.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00045235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00126458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00168831 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,585.37 or 0.99957352 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002928 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,119,037 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

