Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Given “Buy” Rating at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SWMAY. AlphaValue lowered Swedish Match AB (publ) to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Swedish Match AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Swedish Match AB (publ) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. Swedish Match AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.42.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 31.94%. The business had revenue of $530.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.12 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Swedish Match AB will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

