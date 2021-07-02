Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Short Interest Up 105.8% in June

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, an increase of 105.8% from the May 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 742,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SEHCF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 25,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,851. Sweet Earth has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.17.

Sweet Earth Company Profile

Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation cultivates, processes, and sells hemp Cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company offers cosmetics products, including hemp hydrating oat and honey facial cleanser, balancing jasmine body oil, hydration cream, salve, lip balm, hydrating cleanser, hand sanitizer, balancing body oil, organic body scrub, rejuvenating salt soak, and muscle recovery rub.

