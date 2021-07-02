Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Short Interest Up 105.8% in June

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, an increase of 105.8% from the May 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 742,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SEHCF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 25,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,851. Sweet Earth has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.17.
Sweet Earth Company Profile
Read More: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Sweet Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweet Earth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.