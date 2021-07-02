Swingby (SWINGBY) Trading Up 8.6% Over Last 7 Days

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 2nd. Swingby has a total market cap of $16.66 million and $497,814.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swingby coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0771 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swingby has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001931 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00044859 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00052865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,074,689 coins. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

