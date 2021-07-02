Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWCH shares. TheStreet upgraded Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

SWCH stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Switch has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.69.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Switch will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Switch’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

In related news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $1,824,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 578,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,158.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,514,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,744,800.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,445,576 shares of company stock valued at $28,859,891. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Switch by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Switch by 561.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Switch during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Switch during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

