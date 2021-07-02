TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 273,176 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 143.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,176 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $29,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,785,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after buying an additional 22,597 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XRAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $64.03 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $69.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

