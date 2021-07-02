TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 463,300 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 558.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 546,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463,300 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $40,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872,010 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272,952 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 323.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,634,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538,891 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $233,189,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $212,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.45.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $5,996,006.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,996,006.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $174,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 919,440 shares of company stock valued at $64,920,209 over the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PINS opened at $79.86 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,331.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.80.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

