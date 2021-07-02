TD Asset Management Inc. Has $31.37 Million Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 475,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,833 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $31,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,572,000 after purchasing an additional 74,394 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after buying an additional 42,398 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 493,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after purchasing an additional 19,247 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $58.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.01. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.72%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group lowered BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $63,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,594.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,900 shares of company stock worth $635,631. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

