TD Asset Management Inc. Has $32.78 Million Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,677 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Bill.com worth $32,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $8,895,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $677,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Bill.com by 1,327.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 106,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after buying an additional 98,911 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $6,263,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $175,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Bill.com stock opened at $179.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.81 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.48. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.33 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 474 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $69,621.12. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 25,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $4,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,217,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,888 shares of company stock valued at $23,569,744 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.