TD Securities Boosts Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target to C$12.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AX.UN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.25 to C$11.85 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.84.

Shares of TSE AX.UN opened at C$11.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.09. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52-week low of C$7.19 and a 52-week high of C$11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.11.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

