TD Securities Increases Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$2.50

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ESI. Atb Cap Markets raised Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.83.

Shares of ESI opened at C$2.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.55. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.50. The stock has a market cap of C$363.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$218.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$243.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

