TD Securities Raises Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target to C$19.00

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$17.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.41.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE:IIP.UN opened at C$16.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.35, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.95. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$11.12 and a 1 year high of C$17.25.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.