TD Securities Raises RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target to C$25.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$22.00.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$22.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.02 billion and a PE ratio of -115.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.66. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$13.64 and a 12 month high of C$22.27.

In related news, Director Jonathan Gitlin purchased 2,280 shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.90 per share, with a total value of C$49,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$682,929.60.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.