Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ERIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Friday, April 23rd. SEB Equities upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.38.

ERIC opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.26. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.41.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 213,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 25,191 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,862,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 716,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,449,000 after buying an additional 164,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

