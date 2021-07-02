Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TELDF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Telefónica Deutschland to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut Telefónica Deutschland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Telefónica Deutschland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TELDF opened at $2.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.81. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $3.26.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.