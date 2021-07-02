Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Gap Up to $4.23

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.23, but opened at $4.39. Tellurian shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 31,903 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tellurian from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI raised Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.74.

The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. The company had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 million. On average, analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,643.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tellurian by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tellurian by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,440 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tellurian by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Tellurian by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 88,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Tellurian in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

