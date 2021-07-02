Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued their buy rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, March 29th.

TEG opened at GBX 232 ($3.03) on Tuesday. Ten Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of GBX 118.15 ($1.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 262 ($3.42). The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.90. The company has a market capitalization of £158.57 million and a P/E ratio of -8.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 244.03.

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

