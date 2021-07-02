TenX (PAY) Trading Down 0.5% This Week

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. TenX has a market capitalization of $10.42 million and $655,741.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TenX has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One TenX coin can now be bought for about $0.0508 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00052838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00018223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.44 or 0.00683661 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

TenX Coin Profile

TenX (CRYPTO:PAY) is a coin. It launched on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

