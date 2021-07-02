TerraCredit (CREDIT) Market Cap Reaches $723,156.61

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 2nd. Over the last week, TerraCredit has traded up 30% against the US dollar. TerraCredit has a total market cap of $723,156.61 and approximately $850.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraCredit coin can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 140.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TerraCredit

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

