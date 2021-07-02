The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $446.69 Million

Analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will announce $446.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $452.70 million and the lowest is $440.53 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Aaron’s.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Aaron’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

NYSE AAN traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $32.22. 1,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,461. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.55. The Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This is a positive change from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 57.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 19.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Aaron’s by 3.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in The Aaron’s by 424.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Aaron’s

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

