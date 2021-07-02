The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Trading Up 4.2%

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) was up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.90 and last traded at $18.80. Approximately 11,792 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,500,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SKIN shares. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

About The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

