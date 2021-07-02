The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. HSBC downgraded The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

BKGFY opened at $67.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.93. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $73.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

