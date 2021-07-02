The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Major Shareholder Sells $3,680,920.92 in Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 70,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $3,680,920.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Management L.L.C also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

On Monday, June 28th, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 133,116 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $7,099,076.28.

Shares of CG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.79. The company had a trading volume of 990,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,299. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $47.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,026 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,196,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,805,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 897.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,226,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.