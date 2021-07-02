The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,725,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,012 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $373,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311,989 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after buying an additional 41,059,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after buying an additional 10,530,658 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,092,000 after purchasing an additional 952,710 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 47,249 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $3,212,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,485,147 shares of company stock worth $104,491,521. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.06. 110,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,061,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

