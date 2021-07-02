The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,990,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 35,020,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,450,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,832,385. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.69. The company has a market capitalization of $233.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $43.83 and a twelve month high of $56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,392 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,959 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

