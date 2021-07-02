The Force Protocol Price Tops $0.0238 (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last week, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00012068 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00164670 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000848 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000498 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000072 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

