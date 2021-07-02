The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 6,350 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,350 ($82.96) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RB has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays set a £106 ($138.49) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,903.85 ($103.26).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,356.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

