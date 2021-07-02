The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 6,350 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,350 ($82.96) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RB has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays set a £106 ($138.49) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,903.85 ($103.26).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,356.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.