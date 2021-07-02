The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,451 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 0.9% of AGF Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $110,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. UBS Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.91.

NYSE:GS traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $373.96. 79,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,778,842. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $393.26. The company has a market cap of $127.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $366.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 44.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

