The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €27.60 Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €27.60 ($32.47) price objective from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €30.86 ($36.31).

Evonik Industries stock opened at €28.56 ($33.60) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €29.10. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

