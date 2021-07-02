The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,835,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,543,000 after acquiring an additional 25,916 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 45.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,091,000 after acquiring an additional 741,318 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 4.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,678,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,520,000 after acquiring an additional 72,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $220,190,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,066,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the period. 52.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,091 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $173.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.01. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $125.89 and a 12-month high of $175.86.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 51.19%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HSY shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

