The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Stock Position Boosted by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG opened at $33.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.65. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $34.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

