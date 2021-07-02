The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IPG. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

IPG stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.08. 56,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,551,783. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.65. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

