The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMG. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.7% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,321,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 46.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 42.2% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $191.02 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. Truist increased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities increased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.44.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $5,980,629.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,375.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total value of $337,380.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,640,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,856,233.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

