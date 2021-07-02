The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The Simply Good Foods stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.51. 12,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,443. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.51 and a beta of 1.02. The Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $38.50.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

In other news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.