The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Timken were worth $8,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in The Timken by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Timken in the 1st quarter valued at $1,473,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 139,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,341,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Timken in the 1st quarter valued at $4,464,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Timken in the 1st quarter valued at $1,976,000. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The Timken alerts:

NYSE:TKR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.16. 6,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,327. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $43.23 and a 1-year high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. The Timken had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

TKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

In other news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $248,123.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $2,995,461.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,190,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,693 shares of company stock valued at $15,569,086. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.