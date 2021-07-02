The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,879.50 ($24.56). The Weir Group shares last traded at GBX 1,865 ($24.37), with a volume of 257,393 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEIR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Weir Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,644.38 ($21.48).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,897.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.61.

In related news, insider Clare Chapman purchased 456 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,900 ($24.82) per share, for a total transaction of £8,664 ($11,319.57). Also, insider John Heasley sold 2,946 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,859 ($24.29), for a total value of £54,766.14 ($71,552.31).

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

