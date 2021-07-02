Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,966,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,150 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.1% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $897,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 643,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $299,919,000 after purchasing an additional 230,381 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

NYSE:TMO traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $511.44. The stock had a trading volume of 10,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,549. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $470.73. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.00 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $201.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.80.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.