TheStreet Upgrades Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.60.

Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 1.48. Enerpac Tool Group has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.82.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.44 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 27.7% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

