TheStreet Upgrades HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of HMG/Courtland Properties stock opened at $16.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37. HMG/Courtland Properties has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $33.21.

Get HMG/Courtland Properties alerts:

About HMG/Courtland Properties

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc and subsidiaries, is a Delaware corporation organized in 1972. The Company's business is the ownership and management of income-producing commercial properties and it will consider other investments if they offer growth or profit potential.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for HMG/Courtland Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMG/Courtland Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.