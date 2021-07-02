Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $150.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on THO. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist increased their price target on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.30.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $116.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 2.38. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $78.64 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.76.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Thor Industries by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Thor Industries by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

