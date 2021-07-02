Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Earns “Hold” Rating from MKM Partners

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at MKM Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $8.50. MKM Partners’ price objective points to a potential downside of 10.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Tilray from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.25 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.43.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. Tilray has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 136.31% and a negative net margin of 336.84%. The business had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. Research analysts expect that Tilray will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $7,188,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Tilray in the first quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the first quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Tilray by 165.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Tilray by 71.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

