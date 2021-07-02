Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.61. Timberland Bancorp shares last traded at $28.40, with a volume of 20,234 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $237.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 36.84% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

In other Timberland Bancorp news, EVP Edward Colman Foster sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $33,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,864.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 516,301 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after acquiring an additional 21,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,141 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,567 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 295.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

