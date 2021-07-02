TokenPay (TPAY) Trading 23.5% Lower This Week

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $120,570.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0559 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TokenPay has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,573.39 or 1.00003203 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00035053 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007937 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00052701 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000980 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000458 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

