Tony Young Buys 2,321 Shares of BB Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:BBH) Stock

BB Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:BBH) insider Tony Young purchased 2,321 shares of BB Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £4,595.58 ($6,004.15).
LON:BBH opened at GBX 199.60 ($2.61) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 188.03. BB Healthcare Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 151.78 ($1.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 203 ($2.65).
